Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said he has accepted the resignation of nine Lok Sabha MPs, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla/ PTI

Listen to this article Lok Sabha Speaker accepts resignation of 9 MPs who won recent assembly polls x 00:00

The MPs, who are from the BJP, had resigned after winning in the recent assembly polls.

Besides the two Union ministers, the other Lok Sabha MPs who resigned are Rakesh Singh, Udya Pratap Singh and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh, Diya Kumari and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore from Rajasthan, and Gomati Sai and Arun Sao from Chhattisgarh.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena has also resigned.

