Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's brother injured in road accident in Rajasthan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's younger brother Narendra Birla was injured when his car overturned near Palwal village on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, an official said Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night, the official at the Lok Sabha speaker's camp office here said.

The driver of the car was apparently drowsy when the accident took place, the official said.

However, it was not immediately clear as to how the car overturned.

Narendra Birla was rushed to a private hospital where he will be kept under observation for two days, the official said.

The condition of the driver and another occupant of the car was stated to be stable.

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla is an MP from Kota-Bundi parliamentary area.

