LoP Rahul visits Manipur relief camps: Committed to the people’s cause

LoP Rahul visits Manipur relief camps Committed to the peoples cause

Updated on: 09 July,2024 08:34 AM IST  |  Imphal
Agencies |

Top

Opposition leader engages with ethnic violence victims, vows support in Churachandpur and Jiribam

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets violence-affected people at Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp. File pic

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a relief camp in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and interacted with inmates there.


People displaced by the ethnic violence in the northeastern state are staying in those relief camps. Gandhi who is accompanied by senior Congress leaders talked to the people staying in the relief camps and listened to their problems.


“Rahul Gandhi’s visit aims at providing support to people and to assess the situation on the ground. His visit reflects the party’s commitment to address the concerns of those affected by the recent violence,” state Congres president Keisham Meghachandra told reporters.


The former Congress president visited another relief camp in Jiribam district earlier in the day. “His third visit to Manipur post-violence shows his unwavering commitment to the people’s cause,” the Congress said in a post on X.

‘PM ignores crisis for Moscow trip’ 

The Congress attacked PM Narendra Modi, saying while it will be Rahul Gandhi’s third visit to Manipur since violence broke out in May last year, the PM has neither found the time nor even had the inclination to visit the state for even a few hours.

Firing in Manipur’s Jiribam district

Unidentified gunmen opened fire in Gularthal area of Manipur’s Jiribam district. “Gunmen fired several rounds around 3.30 am towards, prompting security forces to retaliate. The exchange of fire continued till 7 am,” an official said.

