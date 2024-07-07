Rahul Gandhi congratulates UK PM Keir Starmer, says "Power of politics that puts people first"

Gandhi said that the Labour Party's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment struck a chord with the people of the UK

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi congratulated United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on his remarkable electoral victory on Saturday.

In his letter to Keir Starmer, Gandhi said that the Labour Party's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment struck a chord with the people of the UK.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations on your remarkable electoral victory, a significant achievement for the Labour Party and for you personally. Your campaign's emphasis on economic growth with equality, better opportunities for all through stronger social services, and community empowerment clearly struck a chord with the people of the UK, reflecting their aspirations for a brighter future," Gandhi said in his letter.

He said that he too believed in the same ideals stated in their campaign. "As someone committed to these ideals, I congratulate you and the people of the UK for championing them. Your victory is a testament to the power of a politics that puts people first. I also look forward to the continued strengthening of the bilateral relationship between India and the UK," the letter further reads.

"I wish you all the best for your tenure, and I look forward to meeting you in the near future," he said. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday also expressed his commiserations on the defeat of the Rishi Sunak-led Conservative party in the UK general elections. He stated that victories and setbacks are both "inevitable parts" of the journey in a democracy.

"I would like to extend my commiserations on the recent electoral outcome. Victories and setbacks are both an inevitable part of the journey in a democracy, and we must take both in our stride," Rahul Gandhi said in a statement. The Congress leader also praised Sunak's public service and commitment to people and his efforts in strengthening India-UK ties. With results in 648 out of 650 seats of the House of Commons declared, Labour has won 412 seats, while the Tories are down to only 121.

