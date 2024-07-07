Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > UK sees new decisions as PM Starmer holds his first Cabinet meeting

UK sees new decisions, as PM Starmer holds his first Cabinet meeting

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:15 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

Welcoming the new ministers around the table at 10 Downing St, he said, “We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work.”

UK sees new decisions, as PM Starmer holds his first Cabinet meeting

PM Starmer holds a press conference after the meeting. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
UK sees new decisions, as PM Starmer holds his first Cabinet meeting
x
00:00

The newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer, held his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, as his new government takes on the massive challenge of fixing a heap of domestic woes and winning over a public weary from years of austerity, political chaos, and a battered economy. Welcoming the new ministers around the table at 10 Downing St, he said, “We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work.”



The raft of problems that they will face include boosting a sluggish economy, fixing a broken healthcare system, and restoring trust in government. Following his meeting, he created the Mission Delivery Boards for his ministers, including British Indian Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, to drive through the change that he said the public had voted for in the general election.


Moreover, he also plans to scrap a controversial Conservative policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. “The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started,” Starmer said in his first news conference. “It’s never acted as a deterrent. Almost the opposite.” The Rwanda policy was an attempt made by former the PM, to try to curb migrants from making dangerous English Channel crossings

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news london united kingdom International news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK