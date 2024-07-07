Welcoming the new ministers around the table at 10 Downing St, he said, “We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work.”

PM Starmer holds a press conference after the meeting. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article UK sees new decisions, as PM Starmer holds his first Cabinet meeting x 00:00

The newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer, held his first Cabinet meeting on Saturday, as his new government takes on the massive challenge of fixing a heap of domestic woes and winning over a public weary from years of austerity, political chaos, and a battered economy. Welcoming the new ministers around the table at 10 Downing St, he said, “We have a huge amount of work to do, so now we get on with our work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The raft of problems that they will face include boosting a sluggish economy, fixing a broken healthcare system, and restoring trust in government. Following his meeting, he created the Mission Delivery Boards for his ministers, including British Indian Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, to drive through the change that he said the public had voted for in the general election.

Moreover, he also plans to scrap a controversial Conservative policy to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda. “The Rwanda scheme was dead and buried before it started,” Starmer said in his first news conference. “It’s never acted as a deterrent. Almost the opposite.” The Rwanda policy was an attempt made by former the PM, to try to curb migrants from making dangerous English Channel crossings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever