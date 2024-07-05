UK General Election Results 2024: Keir Starmer to beome next Prime Minister

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 July,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  London
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Labour Party is near the majority mark and has won 304 seats so far. UK General Election Results 2024 stated that Rishi Sunak-led Tories have won 63 seats so far.

Keir Starmer set to be next UK PM/ X

Labour Party is all set to form their government once again as Rishi Sunak concedes party defeat after the UK General Election Results 2024. Keir Starmer will now be taking over the 10 Downing Street. Sunak conceded defeat despite retaining his seat. 


According to the media reports, the Labour Party is near the majority mark and has won 304 seats so far. UK General Election Results 2024 stated that Rishi Sunak-led Tories have won 63 seats so far.


The exit polls had predicted a bruising defeat for Sunak and his party and had predicted that rival Starmer from the Labour Party was set for a landslide win. Per the PTI report, the exit polls stated that Labour could win as many as 410 seats and comfortably cross the halfway 326 mark and 


Up to 410 seats might be won by Labour, easily surpassing the 326-seat threshold and giving them a 170-seat majority with just 131 seats held by the current Tories, the exit polls had predicted. 

This is breaking news, more details awaited

