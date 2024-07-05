UK Elections 2024: "Labour Party has won," says Rishi Sunak

Conceding the Labour Party's win, Sunak apologised and said that he feels responsible for the loss.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, candidate for the Conservative Party in the country's snap polls on Friday conceded defeat declaring that the "Labour Party has won" the general election, CNN reported.

"The Labour Party has won this general election," Sunak said. He added that he called up Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

"The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight," Sunak said from his constituency of Richmond and Northallerton in northern England which he won.

"I take responsibility for the loss to the many good, hard-working, conservative candidates who lost tonight despite their tireless efforts, their local records of delivery and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry," Sunak said.

"Today power will change hands in an orderly and peaceful manner, with goodwill on all sides" he said.

"I will now head down to London, where I will say more about tonight's result before I leave the job of Prime Minister, to which I have given my all..." he added.

In a post on X, Sunak thanked voters who voted in favour of the Conservative Party

UK’s Labour Party hopeful as voters deliver verdict

British voters are picking a new government Thursday in a parliamentary election that is widely expected to bring the Labour Party to power against a gloomy backdrop of economic malaise, mounting distrust in institutions and a fraying social fabric.

A jaded electorate is delivering its verdict on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, which has been in power since 2010. Polls opened at 7 am. Sunak made the short journey from his home to vote at Kirby Sigston Village Hall in his Richmond constituency. He arrived with his wife, Akshata Murty, and walked hand-in-hand into the village hall, which is surrounded by rolling fields.

The center-left Labour Party led by Keir Starmer has had a steady and significant lead in opinion polls for months, but its leaders have warned against taking the election result for granted, worried their supporters will stay home. “Change. Today, you can vote for it,” he wrote Thursday on the X social media platform. A couple hours after posting that message, Starmer walked hand-in-hand with his wife, Victoria, into a polling place in the Kentish Town section of London to cast his vote. He exited out a back door out of sight of a crowd of locals and journalists who had gathered there.