Love, lies and Instagram: Teen stabs fiance with Reels lure

A 17-year-old girl has been taken into custody on charges of stabbing her fiance in the neck on the pretext of making Instagram Reels with him in Karnataka’s Haveri district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred near Om Public School on the outskirts of Ranebennur town.

The seriously injured victim, identified as Devendra Gouda, was rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be serious. According to the police, the girl hatched the plan as she was in love with someone else.

She allegedly invited Gouda to a park, saying she wanted to give him a gift. On this pretext, she allegedly tied his hands, asked him to close his eyes, and stabbed him in the neck. Gouda’s parents have lodged a complaint with the Halageri police. Investigation is on.

