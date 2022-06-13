Lucky to get away with suspected hairline crack, says P Chidambaram after 3 policemen 'crashed into him'

Congress leaders and workers took to the streets in New Delhi and various state capitals as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram outside ED office after party leader Rahul Gandhi arrived for questioning in the National Herald case. Pic/PTI

On Monday, P Chidambaram, a Congress leader who along with his party colleagues participated in a protest march as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate, said three policemen crashed into him and he was lucky to get away with a "suspected hairline crack".

Congress leaders and workers took to the streets in New Delhi and various state capitals as Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald.

"When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days," P Chidambaram tweeted.

The former minister added, "I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow."

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Modi government has crossed 'every limit of barbarism'.

"Former Home Minister P Chidambaram was pushed around by the police, his glasses were thrown to the ground, he has a hairline fracture in his left rib," Surjewala alleged.

Hundreds were detained for violating prohibitory orders in New Delhi and other cities as they tried to march to ED offices after the agency's summons to the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The opposition party alleged that some of its leaders were manhandled by the police and hit out at the government for "not allowing"' peaceful protests.

(with inputs from PTI)