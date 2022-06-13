Breaking News
Delhi: Rahul, Priyanka meet Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Updated on: 13 June,2022 04:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Earlier, the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper

Sonia Gandhi. File Pic


Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and her sister Priyanka Gandhi met their mother Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. According to sources, Sonia has been admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues.

Earlier, the ED questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper, an occasion for the party to galvanise its workers with protests rolled out in many cities. Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had on June 12 said that Sonia Gandhi was stable and would be in the hospital for a few days.




"Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the hospital in the afternoon and met with Sonia Gandhi," a hospital source said.


Also Read: Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money-laundering case

Meanwhile, Sonia is summoned by ED to appear before the probe agency on June 23.

With inputs from PTI

