Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money-laundering case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at ED office on Monday. Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED here for questioning in the National Herald money laundering investigation on Monday.

Delhi | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the National Herald case https://t.co/Sq0kJwL7DA — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Gandhi, 51, entered the headquarters of the federal probe agency in central Delhi around 11 AM after he started from the Congress office on Akbar Road accompanied by a large convoy of party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Enforcement Directorate will record the statement of the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

National Herald is published by the Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Earlier today Congress workers staged a protest holding placards and amidst massive sloganeering in support of Rahul Gandhi. 'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonated at Congress party headquarters in the national capital.

Several Congress workers were detained near the party headquarters as they raised slogans against the Central government.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.

Slamming the Centre for denying permission to Congress to hold its "Satyagraha march" in the national capital, party general secretary Randeep Surjewala addressing media persons said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has imposed an "undeclared emergency" in the entire central Delhi area.

"We will hold a peaceful protest march to the ED office under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. We are the protectors of the Constitution, we will not bow down or be scared. By deploying a large police force, it has been proven that the Modi government is shaken by Congress."

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)