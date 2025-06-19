Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that if Indira Gandhi would have been the prime minister she would definitely have conveyed her displeasure to whoever the US President would have been

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Lunch with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, triple jhatka to nation’: Congress x 00:00

The Opposition party termed as a “huge setback” Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's scheduled lunch with Trump, and said the PM should have conveyed India's displeasure on it to the US president. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that if Indira Gandhi would have been the prime minister she would definitely have conveyed her displeasure to whoever the US President would have been.

On Trump's scheduled lunch with Munir, Ramesh said, “This is a triple jhatka for Indian diplomacy. Today Field Marshal Munir, whose incendiary, inflammatory, provocative and unacceptable remarks formed the background to the Pahalgam terror attack, is set to have lunch with President Trump. The same military man who is not the head of government is being invited for a special one-on-one lunch with President Trump. This is a huge setback.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever