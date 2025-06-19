Breaking News
Lunch with Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir triple jhatka to nation Congress

Updated on: 19 June,2025 11:44 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that if Indira Gandhi would have been the prime minister she would definitely have conveyed her displeasure to whoever the US President would have been

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. Pic/AFP

The Opposition party termed as a “huge setback” Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir's scheduled lunch with Trump, and said the PM should have conveyed India's displeasure on it to the US president. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh asserted that if Indira Gandhi would have been the prime minister she would definitely have conveyed her displeasure to whoever the US President would have been.

On Trump's scheduled lunch with Munir, Ramesh said, “This is a triple jhatka for Indian diplomacy. Today Field Marshal Munir, whose incendiary, inflammatory, provocative and unacceptable remarks formed the background to the Pahalgam terror attack, is set to have lunch with President Trump. The same military man who is not the head of government is being invited for a special one-on-one lunch with President Trump. This is a huge setback.”


