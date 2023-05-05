Madhya Pradesh: 12 injured after bus overturns in Rajgarh district

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 May,2023 03:50 PM IST  |  Rajgarh
PTI |

The bus with 50 passengers on board overturned near Madhopura village under Karanwas police station area around 5.30 am, a police official said

Representative Image

At least 12 persons were injured when a bus overturned near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district on Friday, police said.


The bus with 50 passengers on board overturned near Madhopura village under Karanwas police station area around 5.30 am, a police official said.



The bus driver dozed off at wheel, causing the vehicle to overturn, Karanwas police station in-charge Ajay Singh Yadav said.


Also Read: MP: Six members of family shot dead, three injured in Morena district

At least 12 passengers were injured in the accident and have been admitted to Biora civil hospital, he said.

The bus was heading to Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) from Surat (Gujarat), he said, adding that further investigations are underway.

