MP: Six members of family shot dead, three injured in Morena district

Updated on: 05 May,2023 01:58 PM IST  |  Morena
The crimes were committed around 10 am at Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Six members of a family, including three women, were shot dead and three others were injured on Friday in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district apparently over past enmity, said a senior police official.


The crimes were committed around 10 am at Lepa village, 50 to 60 km from the district headquarters, under the Dimani Assembly area, he said.



Three of the victims died on the spot and as many succumbed to their bullet wounds while being rushed to the district hospital, Inspector General of Police (Chambal Zone) S Saxena told PTI over the phone.


He said that the injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Police have identified eight persons who were allegedly involved in the murders and a case is being registered against them, he said. Asked about the motive behind the killings, the official said that the deceased and the accused had an old enmity.

"The victims' relatives have been accused of murdering the family members of today's alleged killers," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

