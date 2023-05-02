MP: Two killed, two injured as drunk car driver runs over scooter in Indore

Breaking News
Updated on: 02 May,2023 08:00 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

A local businessman was arrested for running over four people riding a scooter on the city's YN Road late on April 29, said Kamlesh Sharma, in-charge of Tukoganj police station

A 58-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing two people and injuring two others by running over their two-wheeler while driving under the influence of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said.


Ajit Lalwani, a local businessman, was arrested for running over four people riding a scooter on the city's YN Road late on April 29, said Kamlesh Sharma, in-charge of Tukoganj police station.



Sandeep Gupta (45) and five-year-old Advik Gupta were killed in the accident, while two other children were injured, he said.


The police had earlier registered an FIR under section 304-A (death due to negligent driving) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, and they have now added section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), the official said.

Lalwani was produced before a local court on Tuesday evening and has been remanded to judicial custody, he said.

Meanwhile, visuals of the accident have gone viral on social media, in which the accused is seen getting out of the car and standing on the side after the accident, while the victims are seen lying on the ground.

