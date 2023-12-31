A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match and died in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old man suffers heart attack during cricket match, dies in Khargone x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match He died in a village in Madhya Pradesh`s Khargone district, an official said The man felt uneasiness while bowling in the match

A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match and died in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.

Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara felt uneasiness while bowling in the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits of Khargone district, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Banjara was brought dead to the hospital, Dr Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital said.

He died of a heart attack, and the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said.

People who rushed Banjara to the hospital said he complained of chest pain during the match, Dr Talware said.

Shaligram Gurjar, a villager, said Banjara was playing for the Barkhad Tanda village team, which batted first and scored 70 runs.

Banjara complained of chest pain when the team was bowling and sat under a tree, he said.

After the team won, Banjara asked the other players to take him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Badwah Civil Hospital, but he died on the way, Gurjar said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!