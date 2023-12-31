Breaking News
Mumbai: Although bad, air quality this December better than last year
Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old man suffers heart attack during cricket match, dies in Khargone

Updated on: 31 December,2023 03:55 PM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Top

A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match and died in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district

Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old man suffers heart attack during cricket match, dies in Khargone

Representational Pic/File

Madhya Pradesh: 22-year-old man suffers heart attack during cricket match, dies in Khargone
Key Highlights

  1. 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match
  2. He died in a village in Madhya Pradesh`s Khargone district, an official said
  3. The man felt uneasiness while bowling in the match

A 22-year-old man suffered a heart attack while playing in a cricket match and died in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.


Indal Singh Jadhav Banjara felt uneasiness while bowling in the match on Saturday evening at Katkoot village under Balwada police station limits of Khargone district, he said.


Banjara was brought dead to the hospital, Dr Vikas Talware of Badwah Civil Hospital said.


He died of a heart attack, and the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said.

People who rushed Banjara to the hospital said he complained of chest pain during the match, Dr Talware said.

Shaligram Gurjar, a villager, said Banjara was playing for the Barkhad Tanda village team, which batted first and scored 70 runs.

Banjara complained of chest pain when the team was bowling and sat under a tree, he said.

After the team won, Banjara asked the other players to take him to a nearby hospital, from where he was referred to Badwah Civil Hospital, but he died on the way, Gurjar said.

madhya pradesh cricket news India news national news india

