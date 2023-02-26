Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function

Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function

Updated on: 26 February,2023 11:25 AM IST  |  Khargone
PTI |

Top

The wedding function was held in Khargone's New Housing Board Colony on Saturday night

Madhya Pradesh: 43 people fall ill after eating food at wedding function

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Forty three people fell ill after having food at a marriage function in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Sunday.


The wedding function was held in Khargone's New Housing Board Colony on Saturday night.



After having fruit custard there, 43 people suffered from vomiting due to food poisoning, district hospital's Dr B M Chouhan said.


Also Read: DRDO official arrested for passing information to Pak spy

The patients were given medication at the district hospital, he said, adding that all of them were out of danger.

Most of them were discharged after initial treatment, he said.

Mohanlal Patidar, a patient's relative, said after consuming custard, the people started vomiting and were taken to the district hospital where they got relief after being given medicines.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think Budget 2023 will meet aspirations of common man?
india national news madhya pradesh India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK