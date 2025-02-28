The accused reportedly banged her head against a wall while sexually assaulting her

Representational Image

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: Cops held juvenile for raping 5-year-old in Shivpuri x 00:00

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl was allegedly thrashed against the wall, bitten and raped by her 17-year-old neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, the girl was found in a pool of blood on Sunday and is currently in critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kamala Raja Hospital in Gwalior.

Doctors have said that the girl’s private parts were significantly damaged and a complex procedure to reconstruct the affected area had to be performed.

The shocking incident took place on February 22 when the accused, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, lured the girl from her home’s rooftop to an abandoned house nearby.

There, he reportedly banged her head against a wall while sexually assaulting her.

The survivor was spotted by her younger brother and other children, who also reportedly witnessed the accused, according to reports.

The five-year-old was left in the abandoned house as he fled in response to their screams.

After more than two hours of searching, her parents discovered her in a pool of blood, unconscious.

The accused has been arrested and is being tried as a juvenile, the police said.

Mumbai: Two teens allegedly rape minor girl in Chembur, held

In another incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys aged 14 and 15 years in the Chembur area. The duo was booked and detained by the Chembur police and were sent to the Dongri Children’s Correction Home. The incident happened on Tuesday night.

According to the police sources the minor and the accused boys resided in the same locality; she was going back to her home around 10 pm after playing with her friend when the accused caught her and forcibly took her to the first floor of one of the accused's house and where the duo sexually assaulted her turn by turn. The duo threatened her with death if she spoke about the incident with anyone before letting her go.

The minor girl was very scared and seeing her uncomfortable behaviour, her elder sister became suspicious. After taking her into confidence, the minor girl spoke about the sexual assault. Her sister immediately reported the incident to the police, an official said.

A medical examination was conducted at the Rajawadi hospital; based on the medical report and the complaint of the elder sister of the minor, a case under Sections 376, 376(2) (R) and 376DB of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 10 and 12 of POSCO Act were registered under the accused.

The accused were caught and sent to Dongri Children's Correction home the officer added.