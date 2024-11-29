Breaking News
Day after order on Waqf Board, govt withdraws GR after social media backlash
WR to operate night block between Marine Lines and Mahim on Saturday
Three held for running prostitution racket in Thane
Congress must introspect about poll drubbing: Ashok Chavan
Mumbai Police nabs trio with multiple firearms, live cartridges
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Drunk businessman crashes SUV into two police barricades

‘Drunk’ businessman crashes SUV into two police barricades

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

A 32-year-old businessman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into police barricades at MIDC area and near Gokhale bridge in Andheri, injuring a constable and damaging two vehicles, around 1 am on Friday

‘Drunk’ businessman crashes SUV into two police barricades

The SUV that was driven by Worli resident Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, the accused

Listen to this article
‘Drunk’ businessman crashes SUV into two police barricades
x
00:00

A 32-year-old businessman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into police barricades at MIDC area and near Gokhale bridge in Andheri, injuring a constable and damaging two vehicles, around 1 am on Friday. According to the police, while fleeing from the first checkpoint, at MIDC, the accused’s vehicle dragged an iron barricade for some distance. Later, at the second checkpoint near Gokhale bridge, he attempted to run over traffic police constable Jaywant More, 37, and rammed into another barricade, which he dragged for nearly 3 km until he was stopped by locals, and arrested by police.


The accused, Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, is a Worli resident. A police officer said, “Nishank managed to escape after dragging the barricade at MIDC for some distance.”


Constable More, who is attached to the Sahar Traffic Division and the complainant in the case, said, “We were checking vehicles when the accused approached at a high speed. Due to the roadblock, he was forced to stop his car. When we asked him to roll down the window for an alcohol test, he refused. We instructed him to move the car to the side, but he tried to run me over. I had to jump to the other side and save myself.” “While escaping, an iron barricade got lodged in the car bonnet, and Nishank dragged it all the way to MIDC,” More added.


When Nishank reached a narrow lane in MIDC, he was cornered and locals broke his car’s windows and beat him. The police then took him into custody. “There was a woman with him and she was also found to be intoxicated. While Nishank was arrested, she was released with a warning,” said an officer. PSI Ajay Todkar of the Andheri police station said, “We have arrested Nishank and sent a blood sample for testing. We are awaiting the results.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Gokhale bridge andheri mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK