A 32-year-old businessman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into police barricades at MIDC area and near Gokhale bridge in Andheri, injuring a constable and damaging two vehicles, around 1 am on Friday

The SUV that was driven by Worli resident Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, the accused

Listen to this article ‘Drunk’ businessman crashes SUV into two police barricades x 00:00

A 32-year-old businessman, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his SUV into police barricades at MIDC area and near Gokhale bridge in Andheri, injuring a constable and damaging two vehicles, around 1 am on Friday. According to the police, while fleeing from the first checkpoint, at MIDC, the accused’s vehicle dragged an iron barricade for some distance. Later, at the second checkpoint near Gokhale bridge, he attempted to run over traffic police constable Jaywant More, 37, and rammed into another barricade, which he dragged for nearly 3 km until he was stopped by locals, and arrested by police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, Sabyasachi Devpriya Nishank, is a Worli resident. A police officer said, “Nishank managed to escape after dragging the barricade at MIDC for some distance.”

Constable More, who is attached to the Sahar Traffic Division and the complainant in the case, said, “We were checking vehicles when the accused approached at a high speed. Due to the roadblock, he was forced to stop his car. When we asked him to roll down the window for an alcohol test, he refused. We instructed him to move the car to the side, but he tried to run me over. I had to jump to the other side and save myself.” “While escaping, an iron barricade got lodged in the car bonnet, and Nishank dragged it all the way to MIDC,” More added.

When Nishank reached a narrow lane in MIDC, he was cornered and locals broke his car’s windows and beat him. The police then took him into custody. “There was a woman with him and she was also found to be intoxicated. While Nishank was arrested, she was released with a warning,” said an officer. PSI Ajay Todkar of the Andheri police station said, “We have arrested Nishank and sent a blood sample for testing. We are awaiting the results.”