Madhya Pradesh: Auto-rickshaw driver arrested for transporting suspected beef in Indore

Representational Pic

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly transporting meat, suspected to be beef, in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The driver, identified only as Owais, was arrested under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 279 (rash driving) and relevant provisions of the state's anti-cow slaughter Act (Madhya Pradesh Govansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam), Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Abhay Nema said.

The meat recovered from the auto-rickshaw of the accused, a resident of Mhow town near Indore, was sent to a laboratory to find out if it was beef, he said.

Before the case was registered, Bajrang Dal workers reached the Chandan Nagar police station and created a ruckus demanding strict action against the auto-rickshaw driver.

In a statement, Bajrang Dal's local unit coordinator Tannu Sharma alleged beef was being smuggled in the auto-rickshaw and the speeding three-wheeler also hit a few vehicles.

Sharma also claimed Bajrang Dal activists chased the auto-rickshaw and beat up its driver before handing him over to the police.

However, the police did not confirm assault on the auto driver.

