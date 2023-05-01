Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Couple abandons four children in Indore, cops launch hunt for missing parents

Updated on: 01 May,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Indore
PTI |

The boys are aged two and four years, while the girls are six and eight years old, an official said

Madhya Pradesh: Couple abandons four children in Indore, cops launch hunt for missing parents

Representational Pic. iStock

Madhya Pradesh: Couple abandons four children in Indore, cops launch hunt for missing parents
A couple has disappeared after abandoning their four children, in the age group of two to eight years, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Monday.


The children were found crying in front of the government-run Maharaja Yashwantrao (MY) Hospital on Sunday night, said Tehzeeb Qazi, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station.



The boys are aged two and four years, while the girls are six and eight years old, he said.


The children informed the police that they were from Barwani district and their parents had left them saying that they would bring them food, the official said.

The children have been handed over to NGO Childline, while a hunt has been launched for the missing parents.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

