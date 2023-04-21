The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station, around 35 km from the district headquarters, this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train x 00:00

A couple and their teenage daughter allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a running train in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred near Khargapur railway station, around 35 km from the district headquarters, this morning and the police suspect that the victims ended their lives due to financial problems.

"It appears that the trio, residents of Tikamgarh, committed suicide as a result of financial distress. However, investigation into the incident will bring to light the exact reason behind their suicide," Khargapur police station sub-inspector Nitesh Jain told PTI.

Also Read: Woman injured after jumping from moving train to catch mobile snatcher

The deceased were identified as Laxman (35), Rajni (32) and their 13-year-old daughter, he said.

"The family owned a small farmland, which was apparently not sufficient for them to earn a living...But the police are probing the incident from all angles," Jain said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever