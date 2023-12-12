Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old boy falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

Updated on: 12 December,2023 07:27 PM IST  |  Alirajpur
PTI |

Top

A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell at a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and efforts are on to rescue the child

Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old boy falls into borewell; rescue operation underway

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: Five-year-old boy falls into borewell; rescue operation underway
x
00:00

A five-year-old boy fell into a borewell at a village in Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, and efforts are on to rescue the child, police said.


The incident occurred around 4.30 pm in Khandala Davri village, about 20 km from the district headquarters, Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas told PTI.


The boy is stuck at a depth of around 20 feet and a rescue operation is underway to save him, he said.


A parallel pit is being dug with the help of machines, but the rescue will take time because of the rocky terrain, the official said.

All the necessary precautions are being taken for the child's safety, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

