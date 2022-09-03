Breaking News
Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel
Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh govt reduces weight of school bags new policy makes day in week bag less for 130 lakh schools

Madhya Pradesh govt reduces weight of school bags; new policy makes day in week bag-less for 1.30 lakh schools

Updated on: 03 September,2022 12:34 PM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Top

Under its School Policy 2020 along the lines of the National Education Policy, the Madhya Pradesh School Education department has come out with a lightweight school bag policy

Madhya Pradesh govt reduces weight of school bags; new policy makes day in week bag-less for 1.30 lakh schools

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the weight of school bags drastically and its new policy exempts students from 1.30 lakh schools in the state from carrying bags once a week, as per an official circular.


Under its School Policy 2020 along the lines of the National Education Policy, the Madhya Pradesh School Education department has come out with a lightweight school bag policy.

The specified weights of school bags for different classes will be displayed on notice boards in schools. The new rule should be followed with immediate effect, it said.


As per the circular, a day in a week will be "bag-less" for students and dedicated to co-curriculum activities.

A government official said Madhya Pradesh has 1.30 lakh schools with a collective strength of 154 lakhs students.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: With no doctor to treat, 5-yr-old dies, say kin; hospital refutes claim

The circular, issued by MP School Education Department deputy secretary Pramod Singh on August 29, directs all the district education officers to randomly visit schools in the next three months for inspection and ensure that school bags weigh according to the new norms.

The new guidelines direct schools to teach subjects such as computer, moral science, general knowledge, sports, physical education, health, and arts without books.

No books other than those prescribed by the state government and the NCERT should be carried in school bags.

With the new policy, students of classes 1 and 2 will have to carry school bags weighing 1.6 kg to 2.2 kg while classes 3, 4 and 5 from 1.7 kg to 2.5 kg. Students of classes 6 and 7 will have to carry school bags weighing 2 to 3 kg, class 8 from 2.5 kg to 4 kg, and classes 9 and 10 from 2.5 kg to 4.5 kg.

Schools should determine the weight of bags according to different streams for classes 11 and 12, it stated.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh india national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK