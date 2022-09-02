With no doctor to treat, 5-yr-old dies, say kin; hospital refutes claim

Pawan Barkade, the maternal uncle of deceased child Rishi Pandre, alleged there was no doctor or other responsible staff to treat his nephew at the government-run health facility in Bargi on Wednesday

Representational images

A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman carrying the body of her 5-year-old son, who died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The woman along with two other family members was seen outside the government hospital.

Pawan Barkade, the maternal uncle of deceased child Rishi Pandre, alleged there was no doctor or other responsible staff to treat his nephew at the government-run health facility in Bargi on Wednesday.

However, the administration refuted the allegation, saying the boy had died before being brought to the hospital. Jabalpur district collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T claimed that medical officer Dr Lokesh had examined the boy and declared him brought dead.

It also said that the boy recently sustained burn injuries and was treated by a local doctor. He later developed high fever and other complications and was brought to the government-run hospital.

