Breaking News
Mumbai pothole menace: Need 20 mins to cover 300 metres on Mulund-Airoli Road, say commuters
Mumbai records 272 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
Karnataka: Seer accused of sexual assault case arrested by Police
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant
Goa Police visits Sonali Phogat's house, meets revenue officials
Home > News > India News > Article > With no doctor to treat 5 yr old dies say kin hospital refutes claim

With no doctor to treat, 5-yr-old dies, say kin; hospital refutes claim

Updated on: 02 September,2022 09:18 AM IST  |  Bhopal (MP)
Agencies |

Top

Pawan Barkade, the maternal uncle of deceased child Rishi Pandre, alleged there was no doctor or other responsible staff to treat his nephew at the government-run health facility in Bargi on Wednesday

With no doctor to treat, 5-yr-old dies, say kin; hospital refutes claim

Representational images


A video has surfaced on social media showing a woman carrying the body of her 5-year-old son, who died at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district. The woman along with two other family members was seen outside the government hospital.


Pawan Barkade, the maternal uncle of deceased child Rishi Pandre, alleged there was no doctor or other responsible staff to treat his nephew at the government-run health facility in Bargi on Wednesday.

However, the administration refuted the allegation, saying the boy had died before being brought to the hospital. Jabalpur district collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T claimed that medical officer Dr Lokesh had examined the boy and declared him brought dead.


It also said that the boy recently sustained burn injuries and was treated by a local doctor. He later developed high fever and other complications and was brought to the government-run hospital.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bhopal madhya pradesh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK