Madhya Pradesh: Govt school teacher arrested for molesting students in Anuppur

Madhya Pradesh: Govt school teacher arrested for molesting students in Anuppur

Updated on: 06 September,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Madhya Pradesh
ANI |

The accused, Namdeo, came to teach the students from August 20 to August 23, as a teacher of the school, Shakuntala Singh, went to Bhopal for an official training

Representation Pic

A state government run school teacher was arrested on charge of molesting girl students in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district. He was sent to jail on Thursday, a police official said. The accused has been identified as Shiv Vishal Namdeo, who was arrested by the police. According to police, the incident took place in Malga in Anuppur district. The accused, Namdeo, came to teach the students from August 20 to August 23, as a teacher of the school, Shakuntala Singh, went to Bhopal for an official training.


According to an FIR copy, the complaint stated, "My daughter returned from the school on September 4 afternoon and told me that when her ma'am Shakuntala Singh went to Bhopal for training, Namdeo came to teach them from August 20 to August 23. During which he called my daughter and touched her inappropriately from day one."



"The complaint reached the school and the issue was addressed to Shakuntala ma'am. Following which, she enquired about it to some other students as well and around seven-eight girls reported the same molestation issue before the ma'am. One of the girls also said that he used to show obscene videos to them. After that she reached Ramnagar police station with all the students and the ma'am to lodge an FIR," the complaint told police, stated in the FIR.


Meanwhile, Anuppur Superintendent of Police (SP) Moti-ur-Rehman said, "On the basis of complaint, a case was registered against the accused teacher Shiv Vishal Namdeo under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) and POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act and arrested the accused. We have confiscated his mobile phone and we will examine his internet activity with the timing of his class to verify the truth of the showing obscene video."

The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

national news madhya pradesh Crime News india India news

