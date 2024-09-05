Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh Two girls swept away in Jhabua district CM reviews situation

Updated on: 05 September,2024 11:53 AM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Besides the above assistance, financial aid of Rs 20,000 each was also sanctioned from the Red Cross, Meena said

Representation Pic

Two girls were swept away when five members of a family tried to cross an overflowing Anaas river through a stop dam near village Dhebar in Jhabua district on Wednesday, an official said.


Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has directed the administration to provide four lakh assistance besides Rs two lakh from the chief minister relief fund to the kin of each of the victims, the official said.



The body of Kabbu Pargi (16) was recovered by the rescue team while a search is on to trace Maya Makwana (05), Jhabua collector Neha Meena said.


Besides the above assistance, financial aid of Rs 20,000 each was also sanctioned from the Red Cross, Meena said.

The chief minister, after taking part in the funeral of his father in Ujjain, took stock of the situation in rain-affected areas.

He spoke to the collector over phone from Ujjain and directed him to provide financial assistance to the kin of the deceased, the official added.

Yadav also reviewed the situation in Dhar district where an Adivasi ashram was flooded following excessive rains.

The collector informed the chief minister that prompt action had saved the trapped children in the ashram with the active assistance of social workers and other citizens, the official said.

The chief minister while praising the efforts of social workers and locals, said that the state government will honour and reward them for their valiant efforts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

