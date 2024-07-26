Four dead after inhaling suspected poisonous gas in well in MP

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Juhla-Juhli village after one of the victims had entered the well to fit a water pump

Representational Image.

Four persons, including a man and his nephew, died after the suspected inhalation of a poisonous gas in a well in Katni in Madhya Pradesh, reported PTI citing an official on Friday.

As per the PTI report, the incident occurred on Thursday evening in Juhla-Juhli village, the official said.

One of the victims, Ram Bhaiya Dube (36), who had entered the well to fit a water pump, suddenly fell unconscious. Following this, his nephew also entered the water body, said the report.

After the duo failed to resurface, Rajesh Kushwaha (30), a labourer, and Pintoo Kushwaha first disconnected the power supply to the well and entered it but fell unconscious similarly, the official said reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, a person at the scene alerted villagers, and the police were subsequently informed. Senior officials, including collector Dilip Yadav and Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Ranjan, reached the spot.

The bodies were retrieved in the wee hours of Friday, the official said.

A team of mine experts was called in from Umaria district. According to mine experts, three types of poisonous gases were emanating from the well, reported PTI citing the official.

