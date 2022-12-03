×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Govt school teacher suspended for taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress

Madhya Pradesh: Govt school teacher suspended for taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress

Updated on: 03 December,2022 04:53 PM IST  |  Barwani
PTI |

Top

Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher with a primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25, a day after he took part in the yatra

Madhya Pradesh: Govt school teacher suspended for taking part in Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress

Rahul Gandhi during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. File Pic


A government school teacher has been suspended for attending the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, an official said on Saturday.


Rajesh Kannoje, a teacher with a primary school under the state's Tribal Affairs Department in Kanasya, was suspended on November 25, a day after he took part in the yatra. The issue came to light after his suspension order surfaced on social media.



"Kannoje was suspended for violation of service conduct rules and attending a political rally. He had sought leave citing important work, but he posted photographs on social media after attending a political event," Assistant Commissioner NS Raghuvanshi of the Tribal Affairs Department said.


Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway on Dec 11

As per the order, Kannoje violated service conduct rules by attending Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by a political party on November 24.

Meanwhile, state Congress media department chairperson K K Mishra in a tweet said the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has allowed employees to take part in the shakhas of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), but suspends a tribal, Rajesh Kannoje, for gifting 'tir-kaman' (bow and arrow) to Rahul Gandhi during a non-political march.

The yatra, which arrived in Madhya Pradesh on November 23, will enter Rajasthan on Sunday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Is Mumbai`s air pollution bothering you?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh news india rahul gandhi congress

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK