Madhya Pradesh: Light rain likely in some districts in next 24 hours

Updated on: 07 April,2023 01:47 PM IST  |  Bhopal
According to the met office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Burhanpur, South Khandwa and adjoining Khargone parts in forenoon hours

Representational Pic


The Meteorological Department has predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat.


"Light rainfall was recorded in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours and the remaining parts of the state remained dry. Also, the weather will be clear in the next 24 hours though there is a possibility of light drizzle in Betul and Chhindwara districts of the state," said senior meteorologist Narendra Meshram, IMD Bhopal.



He added, "If we talk about the state capital Bhopal, it will be mainly dry whereas the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy. The trend of the temperature is to increase. But due to cloudy weather, the temperature is not increasing though it will increase in the coming 2-3 days."

Further, according to the met office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Burhanpur, South Khandwa and adjoining Khargone parts in forenoon hours.

