Madhya Pradesh: Magnitude 4 earthquake hits Gwalior

Updated on: 24 March,2023 01:54 PM IST  |  Bhopal
PTI |

Mild jolts occurred at 10.31.49 am, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office duty officer SN Sahu said

An earthquake of magnitude 4 hit Gwalior and areas in its vicinity in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning, an official said. No damages have been reported so far, he said.


Mild jolts occurred at 10.31.49 am, India Meteorological Department's Bhopal office duty officer SN Sahu told PTI. The epicentre of the magnitude 4 quake was 28 km south-east of Gwalior, the official said.



Sahu said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. 

