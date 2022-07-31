Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Main accused in Khargone communal violence held

Updated on: 31 July,2022 09:00 PM IST  |  Khargone
At least 11 criminal cases, including arson, stone pelting, and violence, were registered against Khan during the April 10 communal riots

The main accused in communal violence during a Ram Navami procession in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone city was arrested on Sunday, over three months after the incident, police said Sunday.

Sameerullah Khan (30), carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head, was picked up from the Khaltaka area of the Khargone district, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh.

At least 11 criminal cases, including arson, stone pelting, and violence, were registered against Khan during the April 10 communal riots, he said.


The district administration had invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Khan earlier this week, he said.

The accused has been involved in criminal cases including those of communal nature since 2016, said Singh.

Stone pelting had occurred during a Ram Navami procession in Khargone on April 10, leading to clashes between two communities and arson. After the violence, a total or partial curfew remained imposed in the city for 24 days. 

