A team of police reached Reh Ghat, situated on the bank of the Chambal River, and deployed State Disaster Response Force and divers for fishing out the bodies

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: Man kills daughter, her lover, dumps bodies in Chambal river x 00:00

A man allegedly killed his daughter and her lover, and later disposed of their bodies in the Chambal River in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, the police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after a confession from the accused. A team of police then reached Reh Ghat, situated on the bank of the Chambal River, and deployed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and divers for fishing out the bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambah, SDPO Parimal Singh Mehra said that Rajpal Tomar, a resident of Ratan Basai village, lodged a missing person's complaint about his daughter on June 3. The very next day, on June 4 family members of the deceased youth, a resident of Pura Barbai village also filed a missing complaint.

Based on their complaint, the police launched a search operation. As both victims were of the same age group, and the timing was also the same, police got suspicious and fetched out the call details of the duo.

During this they found that duo were known to each other and are constantly in touch.

During the course of the investigation, the girl's father Rajpal Tomar was questioned confessed to his crime and revealed that he killed his daughter and her lover, and before throwing them into the river.

"The prime reason behind the incident is said to be the alleged relationship of the victims against the will of the girl's family as both are from the Tomar community," the police said.

Police are investigating the matter and trying to ascertain how many people are involved in the incident.

However, murder can't be fully established until the bodies are recovered, they added.

The police were further looking into the case.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever