Maharashtra: 25-year-old man assaulted over love affair in Latur village dies in hospital

The deceased was called by a resident of his Bhada village in Latur for a chat on June 3 and was then beaten up by the latter and his kin, an official said

A 25-year-old man died in Latur district of Maharashtra after allegedly being beaten up a fortnight ago over a love affair, a police official said on Sunday, reported the PTI.

The deceased, identified as Baliram Magar of Ausa tehsil, was called by a resident of his Bhada village for a chat on June 3 and was then beaten up by the latter and his kin, the official said, according to the PTI.

"He died on Saturday night. After a video of the assault went viral on June 9, a probe was launched by the police following registration of an attempt to murder case on June 10," he said.

"Magar was beaten up over his relationship with a girl from the village. We have arrested five of the seven accused. They will be now be charged with murder," Assistant Inspector Appasaheb Dongare said, as per the PTI.

