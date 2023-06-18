Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC cannot assure flood-free Andheri Subway this monsoon
Mumbai: Only one-way traffic on Coastal Road in December
Mumbai: 35-year-old habitual thief held
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri se Kanyakumari in just four months
Mumbai cops get on Goregaon couple’s trail
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Man mauled to death by wild animal tiger attack suspected

Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by wild animal; tiger attack suspected

Updated on: 18 June,2023 06:05 PM IST  |  Mhow
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred in the forest area of Malendi village in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, an official said

Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by wild animal; tiger attack suspected

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by wild animal; tiger attack suspected
x
00:00

A 60-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, in a village near Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday, an official said.


The incident occurred in the forested area of Malendi village this morning, he said.


The victim Sundarlal Banarasi died of injuries from an animal attack, and pugmarks larger than those of a leopard were found at the scene, Mhow forest range officer Vaibhav Upadhyay said.


It could be a tiger that has been wandering in the area for some time now, he said.

The victim had gone to graze cattle in the nearby forest in the early hours, village sarpanch Tulsiram Banarasi said.

Some children grazing their goats noticed the body lying in the bushes around 10.30 am, he said.

There were deep cuts on the victim's throat, which may have led to severe blood loss and death, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
wildlife madhya pradesh news India news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK