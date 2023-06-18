Madhya Pradesh: Man mauled to death by wild animal; tiger attack suspected

The incident occurred in the forest area of Malendi village in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning, an official said

A 60-year-old man was mauled to death by a wild animal, suspected to be a tiger, in a village near Mhow area of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Sunday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the forested area of Malendi village this morning, he said.

The victim Sundarlal Banarasi died of injuries from an animal attack, and pugmarks larger than those of a leopard were found at the scene, Mhow forest range officer Vaibhav Upadhyay said.

It could be a tiger that has been wandering in the area for some time now, he said.

The victim had gone to graze cattle in the nearby forest in the early hours, village sarpanch Tulsiram Banarasi said.

Some children grazing their goats noticed the body lying in the bushes around 10.30 am, he said.

There were deep cuts on the victim's throat, which may have led to severe blood loss and death, he said.

