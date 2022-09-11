Madhya Pradesh man, mother booked after Nagpur teen alleges rape

The mother-son duo has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and other offences and efforts were on to arrest them, the Jaripatka police station official said
Representational Pic
A 22-year-old man and his mother from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh have been booked in connection with the rape of a teen girl from Jaripatka in Nagpur, a police official said on Sunday.
The girl is part of an event management firm and had gone to Bhopal in May. She had met accused Abhishek Kuril, who lured her into a relationship and raped her, the official said.
"The accused's mother Rajni (45) has also been booked as the two forced the girl to have physical relationships with other men as well, as per the complainant. He also uploaded her obscene photographs on social media after stealing her mobile phone," the official said.
