Madhya Pradesh: Man seriously injured in attack by tiger that strayed into Khargone from Maharashtra

A man suffered serious injuries after a tiger attacked him at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district when he tried to scare away the animal using a stick, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Khushiyali village on Wednesday evening after the feline strayed into MP from Yawal wildlife sanctuary located in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra, the forest official said.

"The tiger strayed into Chiriya forest area of Khargone from Yawal and when the victim and other villagers tried to scare away the big cat by using a stick, the wild animal attacked them causing injuries to a person," Khargone's divisional forest officer (DFO) Prashant Singh said.

Efforts to push the tiger back into its territory in Maharashtra proved futile, he said.

"After entering the Chiriya range, the tiger preyed on an animal and wanted to rest. The feline remained stationed in an agriculture field for nearly four hours in Khushiyali village," Bhikangaon's sub divisional forest officer (SDO) Dinesh Vaskel said.

A villager, in order to scare away the big cat, hit the ground with a stick near the tail of the tiger which infuriated the animal, following which it attacked him. He suffered grievous injuries and was admitted to a hospital in Pandhana tehsil of the district, he said.

The forest officials are monitoring the movement of the tiger and appealed to the villagers not to trouble the big cat.