Maharashtra: Two elderly persons injured during Alibag bullock cart race dead

Updated on: 09 March,2023 02:11 PM IST  |  Alibaug
The race was allegedly held without permission from the district collector and a case under Indian Penal Code has been registered for rash and negligent act, disobeying laid down orders and other offences, an official said

Maharashtra: Two elderly persons injured during Alibag bullock cart race dead

Representational Pic


Two senior citizens injured during a bullock cart race in Maharashtra's Raigad district have died, an official said on Thursday.


The race was held in Alibag on March 7 and the deceased have been identified as Vinayak Joshi (70) and Rajaram Gurav (75), he said.



"Joshi died while being shifted to Mumbai for treatment, while Gurav died on Wednesday. The injuries were caused after the bullocks went out of control in the midst of the race," he said.


The race was allegedly held without permission from the district collector and a case under Indian Penal Code has been registered for rash and negligent act, disobeying laid down orders and other offences, he added.

maharashtra news India news alibaug national news

