Madhya Pradesh: Seven people missing as a boat carrying devotees capsizes in Mata Tila Dam

A search operation was launched involving divers to trace the missing persons

Seven people, including three women went missing after a boat carrying devotees capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the ANI reported.

The boat was ferrying devotees and it capsized at Mata Tila Dam near Khaniyadhana police station, an official said.

All of the seven devotees including three women, are missing and searches were underway to trace them, an official informed, reported, ANI.

Aman Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri stated that eight people have come out safely. The devotees were heading towards Siddh Baba temple when the incident took place.

"The incident occurred when a boat was carrying 15 people to a temple located on the island in Matatila Dam when water gushed in," said Pichhore's Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Prashant Sharma, as per the PTI.

He said eight persons were rescued with the help of villagers while three women (aged 35 to 55 years) and four children (aged seven to 15 years) went missing in waters after the boat capsized.

A search operation was launched involving divers to trace the missing persons.

Villagers said 15 people from Rajavan village were on board the boat. They were headed to Siddha Baba temple located on the island in the middle of the dam.

According to the PTI, the eyewitnesses said a woman in the boat first noticed water gushing into the boat, which sank, the news agency reported.

UP: Teen drowns in Yamuna river in Etawah, body recovered after 30-hour search

The body of a 14-year-old boy who drowned while bathing in the Yamuna was recovered after a 30-hour-long search operation here, police said on Monday, the PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Yamuna River bridge on the Etawah-Gwalior road, under the jurisdiction of the Badpura police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Ganesh Shankar Dwivedi said, as per the PTI.

Krishna (14), son of Dinesh Kumar and a resident of Rajput Colony, had gone to the river with his friend Vivek to bathe. While swimming, Krishna was swept away by the strong current, police said.

A rescue operation was launched with the help of local divers and boatmen, but the boy could not be found.

On Monday, a team of PAC battalion divers continued the search operation, and Krishna's body was recovered in the evening, police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, officials added.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)