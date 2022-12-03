×
Breaking News
Maharashtra: Government to audit 10 per cent institutes overseen by FRA
Mumbai: Vikhroli connector to suffer another delay due to space crunch
Mumbai: Exams on Monday, but students yet to receive hall tickets
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab used Chinese chopper, reveals narco test
Mumbai: Western Railway records rise in suicides on tracks

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Madhya Pradesh Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in Dhar 20 of them hospitalised

Madhya Pradesh: Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in Dhar; 20 of them hospitalised

Updated on: 03 December,2022 10:38 AM IST  |  San Francisco
PTI |

Top

Twenty of these them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment

Madhya Pradesh: Several fall ill after eating food at wedding ceremony in Dhar; 20 of them hospitalised

Representational image. Pic/iStock


In a case of suspected food poisoning, several people took ill after having a meal at a wedding ceremony in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh and at least 20 of them have been admitted to a local hospital, an official said on Saturday.


"After having food at a wedding ceremony at Dhamnod in Dhar on Friday night, several people complained of vomiting," Block Medical Officer Bramharaj Kaushal said.



Also Read: MCD polls: Election Commission sets up 13,638 polling stations across Delhi


"Twenty of these them were admitted to the local health centre, while others were discharged after initial treatment. It is a case of food poisoning," he said.

All are out of danger and undergoing treatment, Kaushal said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will AAP give a tough fight to BJP in Gujarat elections?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
madhya pradesh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK