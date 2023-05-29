Madhya Pradesh: Six idols damaged and collapsed in Mahakal Lok Temple due to gusty winds

"Today at around 3 am, there was a very strong storm, due to which some idols of Saptarishis have fallen down. The work to fix them is going on. Everything will be fixed in two days," he said

Six 'Saptrishi' idols out of seven collapsed and got damages due to gusty winds in the Mahakal Lok Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the authorities, work is being done to fix the damages.

"Today at around 3 am, there was a very strong storm, due to which some idols of Saptarishis have fallen down. The work to fix them is going on. Everything will be fixed in two days," he said.

The authority also mentioned that no person was injured in the incident. The facility was shut for a few hours following the incident.

"There are a total of 160 idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, out of them six idols of 'Saptarishis' (seven sages) that were around 10 feet tall fell down around 4 pm as strong winds swept through the area," Ujjain Collector Kumar Purshottam said.

"The damaged idols were not located inside the Mahakaleshwar temple, but in the Mahakal Lok corridor developed around it," he said.

"The corridor is spread across around one km. When the idols collapsed, the premises were packed with visitors, but nobody was injured in the incident," another official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate spells of rain in some parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next 3-4 hours.

IMD also predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorm in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand on Monday.

Last year in October, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the Mahakal Lok corridor project. The total cost of the Mahakal Lok project is Rs 856 crore with the first phase costing Rs 351 crore.

"I demand from the chief minister that the idols be restored immediately. The sub-standard construction should be probed and the people involved in it should be punished.," said State Congress chief Kamal Nath.

The corridor, is said to be one of the longest in India. Measuring more than 900 metres in length, the corridor has around 108 aesthetically ornate pillars made of intricately-carved sandstones that depict the Anand Tandav Swaroop (a form of dance of Lord Shiva), 200 statues and murals of Lord Shiva and goddess Shakti.

(with inputs from agencies)