An alleged April Fool's Day prank turned into a tragedy after an 18-year-old student lost his life while pretending to kill himself by hanging during a video call in Madhya Pradesh

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Madhya Pradesh: Student accidentally hangs self during video call to friend on April Fool's Day x 00:00

An alleged April Fool's Day prank turned into a tragedy after an 18-year-old student lost his life while pretending to commit suicide by hanging during a video call to a friend at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the victim's residence here on Monday, an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

April 1 is celebrated as an April Fool's Day with people playing tricks on their friends, family and colleagues.

"He made a video call to one of his friends on Monday with a noose around his neck in order to fool him by faking his suicide. But during this prank, the stool on which he was standing accidentally slipped and he started hanging in the air with the noose tightened around his neck, leading to his death," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia said.

He was the son of the driver of a sub divisional magistrate (SDM), he said.

The site of the incident has been sealed and post-mortem of the student is being conducted, Dandotia added.

His death is being investigated from all angles, the police official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!