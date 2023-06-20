Breaking News
Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, more than 10 injured as bus collides with truck
Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, more than 10 injured as bus collides with truck

Updated on: 20 June,2023 01:39 PM IST  |  Damoh
PTI |

The passenger bus and the container truck collided head-on near Barkoti village in Madhya Pradesh, Damoh's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said

Madhya Pradesh: Three killed, more than 10 injured as bus collides with truck

Three persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a private bus collided head-on with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday morning, police said.


The accident took place on Tendukheda-Jhalon road, an official said.


The passenger bus and the container truck collided head-on near Barkoti village, Damoh's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said.


Passenger Sangeeta Chowkse (60), bus driver Narayan Thakur (45), and helper Pratap Singh (40) died in the accident, the police official said.

More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at Tendukheda's community health centre, the official said.

The container truck's driver was seriously injured and referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

