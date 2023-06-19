Maharashtra: Five dead, three injured after truck hits MUV in Nanded

The multi-utility vehicle (MUV), which had eight occupants, was on its way to Bhokar. The deceased comprise three men and two women, the police said

Five people were killed and three persons were injured after their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) was hit by a truck in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Monday evening, a police official said, according to the PTI.

The incident took place in Sitakhandi Ghat, more than 600 kilometres from Mumbai, and the speeding mid-size truck carrying bricks was being driven on the wrong side of the road, it was en route to Nanded, he said, as per the PTI.

"The MUV, which had eight occupants, was on its way to Bhokar. The deceased comprise three men and two women. Four persons died on the spot while one of the injured succumbed in a hospital in Bhokar," he said, according to the PTI.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe was underway, the Bhokar police station official said.

Meanwhile, in an accident in Mumbai on Sunday, as many as four people were injured after a private bus crashed into a bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in central Mumbai on Sunday, police said, reported the PTI.

The accident took place in Everard Nagar area of Sion in central Mumbai at around 7 am on Sunday, the officials said.

The incident happened when a BEST bus was heading towards Bandra from CBD Belapur, an official said, according to the PTI.

Three passengers and the driver of the BEST bus sustained injuries when a private luxury bus rammed into the vehicle, he said.

Those injured in the accident were rushed to Sion hospital, where one of the victims, a 62-year-old woman, was recuperating, he said.

The BEST has lodged a complaint against the driver of the private bus, who had failed to apply breaks in time and dashed the other vehicle, the official said.

In an another incident on Sunday, ten people were injured when the shuttle bus they were traveling in from Terminal-1 to 2 of the Kempegowda international airport here crashed into a pillar early on Sunday, airport authorities said, according to the PTI.

"On June 18, 2023 at approximately 5.15 AM, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of the BLR airport collided with a pole near the T2 arrival exit road, resulting in minor injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 crew) in the bus. The injured have been taken to hospital for immediate medical treatment," the BIAL spokesperson said in a statement, reported the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)