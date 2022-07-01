Madhya Pradesh: Woman upset after fight with husband gives poison to 3 kids; 2 die

35-year-old woman allegedly administered poison to her three children and then consumed it herself after an altercation with her husband, the police said

A 35-year-old woman in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh allegedly administered poison to her three children and then consumed it herself after an altercation with her husband on phone, resulting in the death of two children, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Kod village, some 45 kilometres from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh told PTI.

"Mamta Bai mixed poison meant to kill rats in water and gave it to her children Sakshi (8), Pari (7) and Kunal (3). She then consumed it herself. Neighbours rushed them to a nearby hospital from where they were taken to a medical facility in Ratlam," he said.

"Pari and Kunal died during treatment. The woman and her daughter Sakshi are in critical condition in a hospital in Indore. Initial probe has revealed Mamta had a fight with her husband over phone. More details will be had after we speak to her when she is medically fit," the SP informed.

A case has been registered and further probe was on, Singh added.

