Madras HC allows shifting TN minister Senthil Balaji to pvt hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji undergoing treatment (Pic/PTI)

The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the shifting of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED and since under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility.

A division bench of the HC, which was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji's wife, gave the interim order.

It issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the main plea of illegal arrest of Balaji and posted the matter to June 22.

The court said Balaji will continue to remain in judicial custody and allowed the ED to have its own team of doctors also to examine the minister.

