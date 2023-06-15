Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Madras HC allows shifting TN minister Senthil Balaji to pvt hospital

Madras HC allows shifting TN minister Senthil Balaji to pvt hospital

Updated on: 15 June,2023 05:26 PM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the shifting of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED and since under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility

Madras HC allows shifting TN minister Senthil Balaji to pvt hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji undergoing treatment (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
Madras HC allows shifting TN minister Senthil Balaji to pvt hospital
x
00:00

The Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the shifting of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED and since under medical treatment at a city government hospital, to a private facility.


A division bench of the HC, which was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Balaji's wife, gave the interim order.


It issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the main plea of illegal arrest of Balaji and posted the matter to June 22.


The court said Balaji will continue to remain in judicial custody and allowed the ED to have its own team of doctors also to examine the minister.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

tamil nadu national news india India news chennai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK