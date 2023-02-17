Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits J-K's Katra belt

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said

Representation pic

An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.

The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.

Also Read: ‘Govt accounts in solid shape to respond to cyclone impact’

The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively.

The location of quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever