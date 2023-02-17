Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Magnitude 36 earthquake hits J Ks Katra belt

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits J-K's Katra belt

Updated on: 17 February,2023 08:58 AM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Top

There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said

Magnitude 3.6 earthquake hits J-K's Katra belt

Representation pic


An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit the Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Friday, officials said.


There was no casualty or damage to property reported from anywhere, they said.



The quake struck at 5.01 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology said.


Also Read: ‘Govt accounts in solid shape to respond to cyclone impact’

The epicentre was 97 kilometers east of Katra. The latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 33.10 degrees and 75.97 degrees respectively.

The location of quake was 97 kilometers east of Katra.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir earthquake national news india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK