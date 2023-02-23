Maha govt to construct 72 hostels for OBC students, says Minister

Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has instructed all district collectors to allot land for these proposed hostels at the earliest, he said at a press meet here in central Maharashtra

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

The Maharashtra government is planning to construct 72 hostels for students belonging to Other Backward Classes across all the 36 districts of the state, Cabinet Minister of Co-operation, OBC and Bahujan Welfare Atul Save said on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Aurangabad (East) will be holding an employment drive for youths in the city on Saturday (February 25). Around 40 companies, banks and skill development agencies are expected to take part in the drive.

Talking about the OBC ministry and welfare schemes launched by it, Save said, "We plan to construct 72 hostels in 36 districts in Maharashtra for OBC students. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has instructed all district collectors to expedite the procedure to make land available for the same."

The state government has increased the number of foreign scholarships from 10 previously to 50 now, the minister said.

A training programme to fly aeroplanes has seen enrollment of 20 male candidates this year. From next year, 20 female candidates will be enrolled under the programme, Save said.

