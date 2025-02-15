Breaking News
Updated on: 15 February,2025 10:51 PM IST  |  Prayagraj (UP)
PTI |

Top

Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the fire broke out at a camp in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh area and it engulfed seven tents

Smoke billows out after a fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Pic/PTI

A fire broke out at the storeroom of a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Saturday evening, gutting seven tents and destroying some items, including blankets and foodgrains, officials said.


No person was injured, they said.


Chief Fire Officer (Kumbh) Pramod Sharma said the fire broke out at a camp in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh area and it engulfed seven tents.


"As soon as we received the fire alert, firefighting motorcycles reached the spot within two minutes, followed by four fire tender trucks," he said.

DIG of Maha Kumbh Vaibhav Krishna told PTI that the fire broke out at the camp of Luv Kush Seva Mandal around 6:15 pm. Police and the fire brigade responded swiftly and brought the blaze under control within about five minutes, he said.

"The camp also housed Kalpavasis (pilgrims who stay for an extended period during the Kumbh). Items such as blankets and foodgrains stored in the room were damaged in the fire," the DIG said.

The chief fire officer said the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

Mahakumbh 2025 kumbh mela Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh India news Fire

