Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government stated that more than 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday evening during the ongoing Maha Kumbh

Pic/PTI

Maha Kumbh 2025: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, family take holy dip at Sangam

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta took a holy dip at Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers — in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and also performed the Ganga Aarti on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed joy over attending Maha Kumbh 2025, and said that the grand religious congregation this year aligns with an astrological convergence that happened after 144 years.

"I feel fortunate to have had the opportunity to take a dip in such an auspicious time," he said and praised the arrangements made for Maha Kumbh 2025.

"I would like to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for organising such a grand event. A new history and record are being created here," Fadnavis said, according to PTI.

"People worldwide are amazed by the scale of this event... how so many devotees gathered, took a dip and how everything was managed so smoothly. This is the grandeur and divinity of the Maha Kumbh. It is the greatness of our cultural heritage that draws people here," the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, Amruta, while speaking to PTI Videos, said, "Today, 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh, and we are among them. Being here is an exhilarating experience and the arrangements are truly remarkable."

Maha Kumbh: Over 50 crore devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam, says UP govt

More than 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday evening during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

The participation marks the "largest congregation" in human history for any religious, cultural, or social event, the state government, which is hosting the mega fair in Prayagraj, the administration added.

The footfall at the Hindu pilgrimage has surpassed the population count of all countries in the world except India and China, it added.

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam.

Despite a deadly stampede on January 29, the fair continued to draw millions of pilgrims from India and the world every day.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 92 lakh devotees had taken a dip till 6 pm on Friday alone, pushing the overall footfall at Maha Kumbh past 50 crore.

(With PTI inputs)